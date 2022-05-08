Mundi: Farmers to pay irrigation cost for water supply

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers of the area have to pay an irrigation cost of Rs 1,700 per hectare.

This was decided in a meeting attended by farmers and officials to resolve the issue of water supply of village Kenud from Kenud water reservoir BR 2 being cut by the civic body on May 4. The authorities had taken this step fearing water scarcity. After this farmers demonstrated continuously for two days as their moong crop was all drying up due to lack of irrigation.

About 40 of the 80 farmers have already deposited the payment and received a receipt from Narmada Development division number 25. There is no official confirmation regarding what will happen in the coming year.

The power connection is likely to be connected soon.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 10:32 PM IST