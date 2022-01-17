e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 01:37 PM IST

Mumbai: MP youth studying at IIT-Bombay jumps to death from hostel building

The deceased student, identified as Darshan Malviya, had written a message on the board in his hostel room, stating that no one should be held responsible for his death, a Powai police station official said.
Mumbai/ Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old student of IIT Bombay committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of his hostel located on the Powai campus here in the early hours on Monday, police said.

Prima facie, the deceased student was undergoing treatment for depression, a senior officer said.

The deceased student, identified as Darshan Malviya, had written a message on the board in his hostel room, stating that no one should be held responsible for his death, a Powai police station official said.

Malviya's body was spotted by a watchman outside the seven-storey hostel building who called up an official of the institute. Later police were informed.

Malviya was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the official said.

The deceased student, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, was pursuing a post-graduate course at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology from last July.

His family members were informed about his death, the official said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death, said Powai police station senior inspector Budhan Sawant.

"The student had written a message on the board in his hostel room which shows he was undergoing treatment for depression. Further investigation is underway," he said.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 01:37 PM IST
