Mumbai-Indore-Mumbai Flight Delayed By Six Hours

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sunday night was a traumatic one for passengers of IndiGo’s late-night Mumbai-Indore-Mumbai flight. Due to a technical snag in the aircraft, the flight got delayed by 6 hours. The passengers coming from Mumbai to the city and those waiting to take the flight to Mumbai from the city had to spend the night at the airport, and they vented their ire at the airline management.

As per the schedule, IndiGo’s flight 6E-5084 departs from Mumbai at 11 pm and reaches Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport at 12.25 am, and it departs from the city airport for Mumbai at 1 am.

As per information received from the airport, the flight landed at the city airport at 6.25 am, and it departed for Mumbai at 7 o'clock with the passengers.

It is informed that due to a breakdown in IndiGo’s aircraft at Mumbai airport, the aircraft deployed on the Mumbai-Indore-Mumbai sector was sent to another sector.

ONLY FOOD, NO HOTEL STAY FOR PASSENGERS

Due to non-availability of the aircraft, the flights coming from Mumbai to the city and from here to Mumbai got delayed. The airline kept the passengers waiting the entire night for the flight at the two airports. Angry passengers created a ruckus at Mumbai and the city airport. There were more than 100 passengers on each of these two flights. The passengers demanded that another plane be arranged for them. After the uproar, the passengers were pacified by the airlines and airport management. The passengers also alleged that the airlines did not even provide them with hotel rooms to stay in for the night. Only food and drinks were arranged by the airline.

It was expected that the damaged aircraft would soon be repaired and it would be able to fly. However, the aircraft could not be repaired and another aircraft took the passengers in the morning.

MANY OTHER FLIGHTS DELAYED

Along with the flight to Mumbai, many other flights were also delayed by two to three hours yesterday. These included Alliance Air's Goa-Indore and Gwalior flights as well as Indigo's flights to Delhi, Bangalore and Raipur. The airline has not given any concrete reason to the airport management for the delay of the Mumbai flight and termed it as a delay due to operational reasons.