Muharram procession: 3 arrested in Mhow for trying to hurt religious feelings

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On Tuesday, the Muharram procession continued till late in the evening and witnessed a controversy in front of the ancient Gopal temple located in Sanghi Street area when a youth brandished a toy pistol towards the temple and the drums of the akharas were beaten there for quite sometime. Police have arrested Sabir, Shahbaz, Adhil under section 295A of the Indian Penal Act.

After the video of this incident went viral, Hindu organisations organised a meeting in the temple premises late at night demanding strict action against the culprits.

Later, they apprised sub-divisional officer Akshat Jain about the whole incident who promised that immediate action will be taken against the guilty. Additional superintendent of police Shashikant Kanakne too talke of strict action and.

Sation in charge Mahendra Singh Bhadoriya told that on the complaint of of Pritesh Solanki,

