e-Paper Get App

Muharram procession: 3 arrested in Mhow for trying to hurt religious feelings

After the video of this incident went viral, Hindu organisations organised a meeting in the temple premises late at night demanding strict action against the culprits.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On Tuesday, the Muharram procession continued till late in the evening and witnessed a controversy in front of the ancient Gopal temple located in Sanghi Street area when a youth brandished a toy pistol towards the temple and the drums of the akharas were beaten there for quite sometime. Police have arrested Sabir, Shahbaz, Adhil under section 295A of the Indian Penal Act.

After the video of this incident went viral, Hindu organisations organised a meeting in the temple premises late at night demanding strict action against the culprits.

Later, they apprised sub-divisional officer Akshat Jain about the whole incident who promised that immediate action will be taken against the guilty. Additional superintendent of police Shashikant Kanakne too talke of strict action and.

Sation in charge Mahendra Singh Bhadoriya told that on the complaint of of Pritesh Solanki,

Read Also
Bhopal: Satna official fined Rs 10K for denying accepting RTI application Rs 10 fee in cash
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMuharram procession: 3 arrested in Mhow for trying to hurt religious feelings

RECENT STORIES

Gurugram club manager, 6 bouncers arrested for thrashing, molesting guests

Gurugram club manager, 6 bouncers arrested for thrashing, molesting guests

Self-proclaimed politician Shrikant Tyagi's bail plea rejected in Noida assault case, to remain in...

Self-proclaimed politician Shrikant Tyagi's bail plea rejected in Noida assault case, to remain in...

Who is Jagdeep Dhankar, India's 14th Vice President?

Who is Jagdeep Dhankar, India's 14th Vice President?

Mumbai updates: BMC illuminates Tansa Dam with tricolour lights

Mumbai updates: BMC illuminates Tansa Dam with tricolour lights

CBI arrests Mamata Banerjee's aide TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling scam

CBI arrests Mamata Banerjee's aide TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling scam