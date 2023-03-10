‘MUD HOSH' HOLI: When top officials had a blast

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the Covid menace, the aam janta, celebrities and even top bureaucrats who play the role of city guardians 24x7x365 had a reset and played Holi as if kal ho na ho!

Notable Holi parties were thrown at both the official residences of collector Ilayaraja T and divisional commissioner on Wednesday.

The unique feature of this Holi was the connect with earth… to be precise… It was mud Holi.

And even the collector was not spared. He was laid on the mud and smeared with it. The administrative officers had a gala time as they enjoyed the Holi festivities to the brim.

To begin with, the Holi celebration started at the official residence of the collector and a large number of officers of the district administration, including

ADMs, SDMs and assistant inspector general (AIG) of Department of Registration and Stamps BK More, applied Gulal on each other. Later, the divisional commissioner, Dr Pawan Sharma, reached there and joined the party. On this occasion, they shook a leg at the beat of dholaks.

Subsequently, holi celebrations were also held at the bungalow of divisional commissioner, Dr Sharma, where all the officers reached and literally immersed themselves in the spirit of Holi. Here too, special arrangements of ‘Mud Holi' were made. A mud pit was created for the purpose. Collector Ilayaraja was also seen spraying water from a jet pipe while the officers joined the Holi revelry.

CP sings ‘Hori khele Raghveera’, as cops celebrate Holi

Bura na mano Holi hai. The police commissioner, Harinarayanachari Mishra, along with his subordinate colleagues celebrated the festival of colours with Gulal and flowers at the DRP Lines on Thursday morning. The CP also sang “Hori khele Raghuveera” while Additional CP Rajesh Hingankar and other officers grooved to the rendition.

On Wednesday, when the common man played Holi, the cops guarded the city. But on Thursday, it was time for the men in khaki to play Holi and they immersed themselves totally in the festive spirit.

CP Mishra informed media persons that Indore is the city of joy and the people here celebrate every festival with joy, including Holi.

CP further said after their celebration, the police force will get ready to perform their duty for the Rangpanchami festival being celebrated in the city every year with fervour. During the Gair, thousands of police personnel would be deployed on the route.