MPPSC Unlikely To Extend PSC-2023; Candidates Threaten Indefinite Strike |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is unlikely to give in to the threats of agitation by some candidates, who had staged a sit-in outside the MPPSC for two-days demanding extension in state service exam-2023.

‘Anticipating a cascading effect over all other exams due to postponement of state service exam-2023, we may not accept the candidates’ request,” an official said on condition of anonymity. The request of candidates was considered in a meeting on Friday and all members were of the view that deferment of the state service exam-2023 will derail the entire exam calendar.

The MPPSC officials also observed that the exams would be affected in the month of April and May due to general elections as most of the teachers will be on poll duty. The MPPSC would hold a meeting again on the issue on Monday. On February 5, around 125 candidates had staged a protest outside the MPPSC office stating that they were not given appropriate time for preparation for PSC Mains-2023 and demanded an extension in the exam.

For two days, the protest had continued. The candidates stated that they would take permission from competent authority and stage an indefinite strike over the issue. BOX PSC-2021 interviews from Apr 18 MPPSC is going to conduct interviews for state service exam-2021 from April 18 to May 17.

Candidates who had cleared the main exam-2021 can download their appointment letters from MPPSC website from March 28. MPPSC is going to fill 290 posts through state service exam-2021. As per 87-13 per cent formula, 798 candidates were selected in the Main Part (87pc) and 252 candidates in the Provisional Part (13pc).