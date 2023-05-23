MPBSE to award bonus marks to Class 12 for ‘wrong’ questions

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Here is good news for lakhs of students across the state: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will allot marks for mistakes detected in class 12 board examination papers.

As some questions were pointed out to be ‘wrong’, the state board will award four marks in various subjects.

As approved, students can expect extra four marks in Sanskrit, Physics and Mathematics. In the mistake found in Hindi, one mark will be allotted to the students.

Now, the question is… when do you get to see the full result? Most likely on the coming Thursday.

MPBSE is planning to release the results of class 10 and class 12 board examinations on May 25, 2023. As per the plans, all district school centres including Indore will virtually attend the release of results on the coming Thursday, as State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar declares the result through a press conference.

MPBSE class 10 exams were conducted from 1 March to 27 March 2023 from 9 AM to 12 PM. Further, class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to April 5.

According to official statistics, cumulatively about 19 lakh students from the state had registered for class 10 and class 12 board examinations.