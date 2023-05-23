 MPBSE to award bonus marks to Class 12 for ‘wrong’ questions
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMPBSE to award bonus marks to Class 12 for ‘wrong’ questions

MPBSE to award bonus marks to Class 12 for ‘wrong’ questions

Results to release Thursday for Class 10 & Class 12 board exams

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Here is good news for lakhs of students across the state: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will allot marks for mistakes detected in class 12 board examination papers.

As some questions were pointed out to be ‘wrong’, the state board will award four marks in various subjects.

As approved, students can expect extra four marks in Sanskrit, Physics and Mathematics. In the mistake found in Hindi, one mark will be allotted to the students.

Now, the question is… when do you get to see the full result? Most likely on the coming Thursday.

MPBSE is planning to release the results of class 10 and class 12 board examinations on May 25, 2023. As per the plans, all district school centres including Indore will virtually attend the release of results on the coming Thursday, as State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar declares the result through a press conference.

MPBSE class 10 exams were conducted from 1 March to 27 March 2023 from 9 AM to 12 PM. Further, class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to April 5.

According to official statistics, cumulatively about 19 lakh students from the state had registered for class 10 and class 12 board examinations.

Read Also
UPSC CSE 2022 Results: MP girls bring laurels, Swati and Sanskriti secure AIR 15 and 49 respectively
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MPBSE to award bonus marks to Class 12 for ‘wrong’ questions

MPBSE to award bonus marks to Class 12 for ‘wrong’ questions

UPSC CSE 2022 Results: MP girls bring laurels, Swati and Sanskriti secure AIR 15 and 49 respectively

UPSC CSE 2022 Results: MP girls bring laurels, Swati and Sanskriti secure AIR 15 and 49 respectively

Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh accuses that corruption in the state is at an all-time high

Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh accuses that corruption in the state is at an all-time high

MP Weather Update: Heavy rains expected in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur & 15 more districts today

MP Weather Update: Heavy rains expected in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur & 15 more districts today

Take feedback of buses from dhaba owners, residents living en route: DTC Rathore

Take feedback of buses from dhaba owners, residents living en route: DTC Rathore