MPBSE Class X, XII examinations: Even a month after results, Indore students sans mark sheets

Indore: Almost a month has passed since the results of Classes X and XII were declared by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). But, till now, the students have not received their board mark sheets. The MP Board Private Schools’ Association has written to the secretary of the board demanding the release of the mark sheets as soon as possible.

State president of the association Gopal Soni said, “It’s been almost a month since the results of Classes X and XII were declared.” He added that the results were already delayed due to the corona situation. “The students are yet to get the original mark sheets and this is problematic for them now,” Soni said. “In such a situation, students are facing a major problem, as students who want to take admission to colleges aren’t able to do so,” Soni added. He said that, if students who had attempted the Class X board examinations wanted to take admission to other schools, they would not be able to do so, either.

“Students can’t take admission without their original mark sheets and transfer certificates,” Soni said. He added that the biggest problem was being faced by students who wanted to do further studies by going to another state. “In other states, it’s mandatory for them to show the original mark sheet,” Soni said. He added that, without the original mark sheet, the admission process could not be completed and, hence, admissions were pending.

‘Students getting impatient’

"We’ve requested the secretary of the board to provide the original mark sheets to the schools as soon as possible so that the mark sheets can be handed over to the parents and students. The parents and students are continuously approaching schools and getting impatient about their mark sheets now," Gopal Soni, state president of the MP Board Private Schools’ Association, said.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 01:01 AM IST