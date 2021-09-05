Indore: MPBSE's special exam today; only 14K out of 18L students to take part

Indore

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination's special examination will start from Monday, September 6, i.e. today.

Only 14,000 students out of 18 lakh students will appear in the special examination of MPBSE for Class 10th and Class 12th.

Special exams for Class 10th students are starting from September 6, and will conclude on September 15. For Class 12th students, the examination will start from September 6, and will conclude on September 21.

Divisional officer Deven Sonwani said, “The timings of both will be from 9 am to 12 noon.” Both the exams will be held simultaneously.

“Students appearing in the examination must download admit card from the portal of MP Online and bring its copy to the examination centre,” Sonwani said.

The practical examinations of regular and private students will be held at the centre allotted to them during the examination period only. Detailed information is available on the Board's website www.mpbse.nic.in.

Candidates appearing for exam

Surprisingly, out of total 9,000 students in Class 10th, 4,500 students are sitting from Morena, Bhind, Satna and Gwalior, while 700 are from Bhopal and Indore.

Apart from this, the remaining students are from all over the state. This time around 10 lakh students had registered for board examinations of Class 10th.

Similarly, in Class 12th, Bhind and Indore have the maximum number of 600 students, while the rest of the 5,000 are from across the state. About 7 lakh students had registered for the Class 12th board examination.

Additional district project coordinator Narendra Jain said, "About 645 candidates will appear in this special examination of 10th and 12th in Indore. The roll numbers of were released on September 1."

Special exams for those not happy with results

Board examination was not held due to corona, and all children were marked as pass in Class 10th and Class 12th following the general promotion scheme.

In such a situation, to avoid legal trouble, the School Education Department gave the option of special examination for the students unhappy with the result. Due to terms and conditions laid down, most of the children avoided registering for the special exam.

7 exam centres in Indore

There are seven centres for the special exam in Indore. Out of these, four major centres will be Indore city area.

The four centres in the main city area are: Mhow Naka, Vijay Nagar, Pologround and Cantonment area. The other three examination centres are in outer areas. They have been set up in Mhow, Depalpur and Sanwer.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 08:49 PM IST