MP: YouTuber’s Semi-Nude Protest Against BJP MLA Verma In Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP worker in Khandwa took to the streets of the city in semi-nude condition, brandishing a banner to voice his grievances against the local BJP MLA Devendra Verma.

The protester Bablu Rajani, a former booth president of the BJP from Kundleshwar ward and a YouTuber, accused the MLA of failing to deliver on his promises over the past 15 years.

Rajani's main contention is that despite being in power for a decade and a half, the local infrastructure in Khandwa remains stagnant, with no noteworthy improvements in roads and a complete absence of new industries.

He firmly believes that the MLA should not be awarded a ticket for the upcoming elections, asserting that if such a decision is made, the party is likely to suffer a resounding defeat.

Rajani argued that the BJP government's claims of development do not align with the stark reality in Khandwa. He attributed the town's persisting issues, such as inadequate roads, drains and industrial development, to an MLA who, in his view, prioritised personal interests over the welfare of the public.

Emphasising his allegiance to the BJP, Rajani made it clear that his intent is not to harbour personal animosity towards the MLA but to foster development. He pledged to employ every resource at their disposal to ensure that Khandwa witnessed the growth and progress it deserves, vowing to continue his campaign for a prosperous city.

