MP: Yadav-Govt Begins Prep For 2028 Kumbh Mela, Forms Task Force To Evaluate Land Expansion & Usage

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Yadav-led government has already begun preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela scheduled in the year 2028. A task force has been formed to evaluate the expansion and new land-use options for the Simhastha (Kumbh Mela) area, taking into consideration the significant increase in the number of pilgrims after Ujjain became the Mahakal Lok. The task force will examine records related to the 2004 and 2016 Kumbh Melas, including plans, land allocation, and reservations, to provide a report to the government.

In the past, the government designated certain villages around Ujjain as the Kumbh Mela area. Land was allocated for akhadas (religious camps) along with provisions for parking. The 2016 Kumbh Mela saw the government making arrangements for all akhadas and implementing measures to manage crowds effectively, ensuring that people kept moving instead of congregating for extended periods. This resulted in a well-organized event without disruptions, and bathing ghats were constructed for pilgrims.

Preparations for the Simhastha have commenced since Dr. Mohan Yadav assumed the role of Chief Minister. Meetings involving relevant departments have taken place in Ujjain. A task force has been formed to examine the plans, land allocation, and reservations for the entire Kumbh Mela area during the 2004 and 2016 events and propose new and alternative suggestions. The task force, comprising top officials from various departments, including Deputy Chief Secretaries, Ujjain Commissioner, Inspector General, Collector, and Police Superintendent, will submit a report within ten days.

The task force includes officers from departments such as Public Works, Revenue, Urban Development, Public Health Engineering, Water Resources, Home, Energy, Health, Transport, Religious Trusts, Finance, Tourism, and Culture.