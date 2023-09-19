MP: Women Throng In Large Numbers To Worship ‘Saubhagyeshwar Mahadev’ | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The festival of Hartalika Teej was celebrated across the country on Monday. Women started lining up from midnight in the night to worship Sobhagyeshwar Mahadev here for unbroken good fortune.

It is believed that by observing Hartalika Teej fast, the wish for a long life of a married couple is fulfilled.

On the occasion of the Hartalika Teej festival, the sequence of darshan started after Panchamrit puja at 11 am on Monday at Shri Saubhagyeshwar Mahadev Temple located in Patni Bazaar, the 61st of the famous 84 Mahadev of the city, which will continue till midnight on Tuesday.

The long queue of women standing late at night did not end till morning. Women and girls reached the Sobhagyeshwar Mahadev temple for darshan, worship and listening to the story.

Pt Rajesh Pandya said that on Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadav month, women pray for good luck by remaining fasting and waterless.

Every year, a large number of women reach the temple wishing for unbroken good fortune and offer prayers in the temple and listen to the story, due to which the crowd in the temple increases, he said.

