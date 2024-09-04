MP: Woman, Son Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Car In Dhamnod

Truck overturns after accident near Ganpati Ghat on Agar–Bombay National Highway | FP Photo

Dhamnod (Madhya Pradesh): In a devastating early morning accident at approximately 7 am in the Dhamnod police station area of Dhar district, two lives were lost and two others sustained injuries.

The accident occurred when a truck (MP 09 HH1483) carelessly collided with a car at Ganpati Ghat, leading to the tragic deaths of Anita Yadav (26) and her 7-year-old son Priyanshu alias Krishna.

Deepak Yadav, who was driving the car, and his father Kamal Yadav were injured in the crash and were initially treated at a local hospital in Dhamnod.

Subsequently, they were referred to a specialised facility in Indore for further medical attention. The area has seen alarming instances of vehicle brake failures, indicating a worrying trend of infrastructure issues leading to accidents.

Car Completely damaged after accident | FP Photo

Station in-charge Amit Kushwaha confirmed that a case has been registered against the truck driver, who has been arrested following the incident. The truck was en route from Indore to Sendhwa when it lost control and struck the car, which was travelling from Indore to Nagalwadi.

Eyewitness accounts reveal that the truck's brakes failed, causing it to smash into the vehicle ahead, resulting in a catastrophic sequence of events. The collision was so severe that it caused the affected car to overturn, trapping the family members inside.

Reports describe the aftermath as chaotic, with first responders working to rescue those trapped and provide immediate medical care to the injured. This accident once again highlights the critical issue of road safety and vehicle maintenance in the region.

Community Mourns

The community mourns the loss of two individuals and calls for immediate measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.