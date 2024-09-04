 81-Year-Old Jabalpur Woman Crafts Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idols From Betel Nuts Ahead Of Ganesh Utsav
81-Year-Old Jabalpur Woman Crafts Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idols From Betel Nuts Ahead Of Ganesh Utsav

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As Ganesh Utsav preparations are in full swing across the country, a 81-year-old Yashoda Prajapati crafted eco-friendly Ganesh idols from areca nuts in Jabalpur.

According to information, she lives in a small hut near Adhartal in Jabalpur. Despite her age, she has been self-reliant and has been crafting eco-friendly Ganesh idols from areca nuts for the last 18 years.

article-image

Yashoda learned this art about 18 years ago at a religious institution where she first saw Ganesh idols made from areca nuts. She decided to make them herself and mastered the craft. Yashoda does not have much business sense, so she sells her idols for around 150 rupees, which is just enough to cover her living expenses.

Yashoda’s Ganesh idols are made entirely from natural materials, making them safe for the environment. She is also teaching this skill to children in her neighborhood who help her in making the idols. Yashoda believes that it is important to make religious rituals eco-friendly, and her work is a step toward that goal. The idols are made using nine areca nuts and two dates. They are decorated with colorful clothes and materials, glued together with fevicol to create the beautiful idols of Lord Ganesh.

article-image

"My hands and legs don’t work as well anymore, but I want to pass on this art to the next generation," Yashoda says. "That’s why I teach the children around me, hoping they will carry this craft forward and help save the environment."

One of her students, 5-year-old Bhumija Savre, says, "I am learning this art from Yashoda Grandma, and I enjoy it a lot. I also keep this eco-friendly Ganesh idol at home."

Khushboo Rajak, another student, who is a college student, shares, "Yashoda Amma’s Ganesh idols are not just beautiful, but they are also safe for the environment. I am learning this art and even showcasing it in my college, where other girls are now interested in learning it too."

While many traditional religious practices can harm the environment, Yashoda’s efforts ensure that we can celebrate without causing harm. She hopes that the government will support and promote this art, helping her and others to find employment while offering society beautiful and eco-friendly idols.

