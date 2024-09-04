 Bhopal Metro Railway Over Bridge Launched Successfully In 3 Hours 'Block' Time
West Central Railway had provided a ‘block’ of 3-hrs time from 11.30 am to 2.30 pm to Metro officers to carry out the launching work of the ROB.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 02:43 AM IST
article-image
Railways suspended trains' movement on route for the the launching of ROB | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The much awaited launching of Bhopal Metro’s Habibganj Naka Railway Over Bridge (ROB) was successfully carried out within 3 hours stipulated time on Tuesday. West Central Railway had provided a ‘block’ of 3-hrs time from 11.30 am to 2.30 pm to Metro officers to carry out the launching work of the ROB.

The block is a term used to suspend the operation of trains for a certain period to carry out any essential activity.   

Showing the acumen, the team of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation executed the launching work of ROB precisely within the given time limit.

The launching of the ROB was pending for a long time. In the morning, officers and engineers of the Metro project arrived at the spot. No sooner did the Railways provide the information of ‘block’ (stopping the operation of trains on particular train routes for specific time) the Metro officials started the process of launching ROB.

Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Managing director S Krishna Chetnaya, director (systems) Shobit Tandon, director (projects) Ajay Gupta and others were present at the site monitoring the launching.    

