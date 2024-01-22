MP: Woman Sitting In Front Of House Crushed To Death In Dhar, 5 Others Injured

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a devastating incident, a woman sitting in front of her house was crushed to death by a car on Nagda-Gujri Road on Monday afternoon and five others were injured. The accident occurred in Tisgaon village, under the jurisdiction of Sadalpur police station.

The victim, identified as Anandi Bai, a resident of Rampura village, died on the spot. The family was seated in front of their home when the speeding car hit them.

Five others, including two women and three children, sustained injuries.The injured, Maya Bai, Somni Bai, Shankar, Paridhi and Mahavir were rushed to the district hospital for medical attention. They are currently undergoing treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that the car fled from the scene immediately after the accident. Authorities are now on a relentless search for the unidentified vehicle involved in the tragedy.

Locals have expressed concerns about the lack of speed breakers on the main road, attributing the frequent accidents in the village to the high speed of vehicles.

Station in-charge Abhay Nema confirmed that an unknown vehicle hit the family and the search for the vehicle is on.

Cars collide head-on in Khandwa, 15 injured

At least 15 people were injured as two cars collided head-on between Deshgaon and Roishiya on the Indore-Ichchapur highway on Saturday night.

Local residents promptly alerted the police, who swiftly arrived at the scene and transported the injured people to the district hospital for immediate medical attention.

Among the injured, the condition of three- Umesh Rao Bhoyte, Dharmendra Jadhav and Manish Jadhav- were reported to be critical and they were referred to Indore for specialised treatment after first aid.

The occupants of one of the cars were identified as Bhushan, Dheeraj, Neha, Pragati, Prithvi, Nilesh, Gayatri, Manish, Kiran Bai and Vijaya Bai. The occupants of the other car were Umesh Rao Bhoyte, Dharmendra Jadhav and Manish Jadhav.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. The highway has reported a rising number of casualties every year. Most accidents are blamed on traffic congestion and chaos due to the narrowness of road, poor construction quality and speeding public transport vehicles.