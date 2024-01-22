MP: Fireworks Illuminate Sky In Ratlam Amid Pran Pratishtha Celebrations

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a dazzling display of celebration of Pran Pratishtha of Rama Lalla at Ayodhya, the Sanatan Social Group adorned the skies of Ratlam with vibrant fireworks at major intersections. The grand spectacle unfolded under the auspices of cabinet minister Chetanya Kashyap.

As part of the festivities leading up to the consecration ceremony on Monday, 2.11 quintals of kesarpedas prasad were distributed. The event witnessed the presence of dignitaries, including Mayor Prahlad Patel and Municipal Corporation chairperson Manisha Sharma.

Convenor Munnalal Sharma and president Anil Purohit of the Sanatan Social Group expressed their enthusiasm during the programme.

Minister Kashyap highlighted the historical significance of January 22, instilling pride in the nation and fostering excitement among citizens.

The programme continued as the Sanatan Social Group set the night ablaze with grand fireworks, illuminating landmarks such as Shri Mehndi Kui Balaji Temple, Sailana Bus Stand, City Sarai and various key locations, marking a momentous occasion in Ratlam's history.

Massive procession taken out in Sendhwa

Sendhwa witnessed a spectacular celebration as thousands lined its streets to join a grand procession in honour of Lord Ram's Pran Pratishtha.

The massive procession commenced from Raj Rajeshwar Temple, traversing through the city streets, and culminated in a Maha Aarti at Ram Mandir in Ram Bazaar.

With the entire country echoing chants of "Jai Shri Ram", Sendhwa's celebration took place at the Ram Mandir.

The procession, which saw participation from various sections of society, overwhelmed the city roads. Temples, including the ancient Ram temple, were lavishly decorated and devotees flocked to witness the grandeur.

The Rathore Teli Samaj organised Annakoot and post-procession, 34 Kar Sevaks were honoured. Municipal Corporation, led by president Basantibai Yadav, recognised their contributions.

The procession received warm welcomes at every turn, showcasing communal harmony. The Muslim community in Jawahar Ganj even showered flowers, extending their congratulations to Ram Lalla Virajman.

The police administration, led by ASP Anil Patidar, ensured a secure and peaceful event. The local administration, along with SDM Abhishek Saraf and others, played a vital role in the successful execution of the celebration.