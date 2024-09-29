MP: Woman Dies After Giving Birth; Mother-In-Law Protests, Alleges Doctors' Negligence As Her Health Worsened | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident occurred at Khandwa Medical College Hospital on Sunday morning when a young woman died after giving birth. Her family has accused the doctors of negligence.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Aarti, wife of Ankit, was from Mohanpur village near Chhaigaon Makhan. She had undergone a c-section delivery on Saturday night and gave birth to a baby boy. She was admitted to a ward on the second floor, where she started vomiting soon after. The ward staff dismissed the issue, saying it was normal, but her condition continued to worsen. Tragically, at around 7 Am, she passed away.

Following her death, the devastated family created a ruckus at the hospital, blaming the staff for the negligence that led to her death. Local police, including CSP Arvind Singh Tomar and Tehsildar Mahesh Solanki, arrived to handle the situation. Her newborn son is reportedly in stable condition. The family, however, is firm in their demand for justice and protested against the hospital conducting Aarti’s post-mortem.

Mother-in-law demands lifetime support for grandchildren

Aarti’s mother-in-law, Anitabai, expressed her anger, stating that Aarti had been in distress all night and she was left unattended the entire night. Despite repeatedly informing the staff, they did nothing. She believes Aarti died because of negligence and demanded that the hospital's night staff be suspended and fired. She also demanded a lifetime support for Aarti’s two children, including their education. Family members also claimed that staff repeatedly demanded money, charging 500 rupees for moving Aarti from the operation theatre to the ward and later asking for another 2,000 rupees.

CSP Arvind Singh Tomar confirmed that the family had agreed to allow the post-mortem to proceed, and the body was handed over to them afterward. A case has been registered, and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.