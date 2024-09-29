Horrific! 10 Killed, 24 Critical After Speeding Luxury Bus Collides With Stationary Truck On Roadside In Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar; Disturbing VISULAS Surface

Horrific! 10 Killed, 24 Critical After Speeding Luxury Bus Collides With Stationary Truck On Roadside In Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar; Police Fears Rise In Death Toll | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A horrifying accident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar, which killed 10 people including a 4-year-old and left 24 injured. The mishap occurred when a speeding luxury passenger bus rammed into a stationary truck on the roadside at 10:30 on Saturday night.

The bus had 45 passengers, most of whom were asleep when the disaster happened near Nadan, Maihar. Police rushed to the spot and the injured were admitted to hospitals in Maihar, Amarpatan, and nearby areas. Officials also fear that the death toll may rise. Senior district officials are on-site, and are investigating the cause of the accident.

According to Maihar SP Sudhir Agrawal, the horrific road accident took place near Nadan in the Maihar district. The high-speed luxury bus from Abha Travels, heading from Prayagraj to Nagpur, collided with the rear of a stone-laden dumper truck parked by the roadside. The impact was so severe that the passengers started screaming in terror. Local residents quickly informed the police and ambulance after which rescue operations began.

Six died on spot, four succumbed to injuries

Six passengers died on the spot, while four more succumbed to their injuries en route to Satna District Hospital, bringing the death toll to 10. Rescue teams are working tirelessly, but the number of casualties might increase as many of the injured are in critical condition. The bus, especially the front section, was completely destroyed, trapping bodies inside. The situation was serious, with rescue teams having to cut through the bus with gas cutters to recover the bodies.

Police fears the death toll may rise

The injured passengers have been taken to hospitals in Amarpatan, Maihar, and Satna. Among the severely injured is the bus driver, whose condition remains critical. The luxury sleeper bus belonged to Abha Travels, registered in Pratapgarh, with a seating capacity of 53. At the time of the accident, there were 45 passengers on board.

Unfortunately, incidents like this are not uncommon on the Rewa-Maihar Highway, where parked heavy vehicles often lead to such deadly collisions. Despite repeated accidents and loss of lives, authorities have been accused of negligence.