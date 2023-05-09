MP: Who is CBMO at Sardarpur? Junior rules the roost!

CBMO Sheela Mujalda |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur tehsil residents are struggling to find answer to a million dollar question -- Who is the chief block medical officer (CBMO) at Sardarpur - Sheela Mujalde or Brahm Raj Kaushal. The confusion is blamed on communication gap between Bhopal and the local administration.

Both Mujalde and Kaushal are posted on the same post in the tehsil leaving the health staff confused.

Recently, Bhopal headquarters ordered that Sheela Mujalde was the CBMO of Sardarpur. At the same time, Dhar’s chief medical and health officer shifted Dr Brahm Raj Kaushal from Dhamnod as in-charge CBMO in Sardarpur.

In 2013, the Public Health and Family Welfare Department, Bhopal promoted Sheela Mujalde and deployed her as CBMO of Community Health Centre Sardarpur. Earlier, she was posted at Rajgarh Health Centre in Dhar district.

In January 2023, CMHO Shirish Raghuvanshi appointed Dr Nitin Joshi, posted in Sardarpur as in-charge CBMO. Later in April 2023, Dr Brahm Raj Kaushal was transferred from Dhamnod Health Centre to Sardarpur as CBMO in-charge.

Sources claimed that the appointment of Kaushal surprised many in the department. He had worked with the Health Department for only eight years, while Dr ML Jain was the most senior doctor at Sardarpur Health Centre with more than 32 years of experience, Dr Nitin Joshi was there for more than 15 years.

As per the norms, if someone had to be removed from any post due to unavoidable reasons, then there was a provision to give the responsibility of the post to the senior person posted there. Even after this, if the services of the person posted at any other place was essential, then permission had to be taken either from Bhopal or from the collector.

Meanwhile, ignoring the norms, CMHO appointed Kaushal as the in-charge CBMO despite the presence of CBMO Mujalda here, bypassing the senior doctors posted in Sardarpur.

Departmental sources claim that even today all the important works and plans of the Health Department were being completed by applying the signature and thumb impression of CBMO Mujalde. The appointment of junior doctor Kaushal as in-charge CBMO has raised many doubts.