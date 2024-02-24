MP: Volunteers Honoured On Concluding Day Of NSS Camp In Sanwer

FP Photo

Sanwer (Madhya Pradesh): On the concluding day of seven-day special camp of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Government College, Sanwer, in Jaitpura village, the guests were welcomed by principal Dr BS Makkar with garlands and badges to RASEYO volunteers.

Public participation committee chairman Ashish Kumar Jain graced the event as the chief guest and MP representative Ashish Bhavsar as the special guest. Sarpanch Haider Patel, former Sarpanch Lukman Bharti and others were present.

The volunteers were honoured with certificates by principal Dr Makkar and the guests. The closing ceremony was conducted by Dr DS Kannel and a vote of thanks was proposed by Prof Narayan Choudhary.

On the last day, students presented RASEYO songs, extempore, patriotic and folk songs, bhajans and folk dance.

RASEYO programme officer Dr DS Kanel and Camp associate Prof Narayan Choudhary said that during the camp, volunteers cleaned the village's Ram Temple, Hanuman Temple and Ramdev Temple premises. Volunteers cleaned roads, collected polythene from ponds, cleared clogged drains and cleaned water tanks. The villagers were also made aware of maintaining cleanliness and environmental protection.

Villagers planted saplings, made plant belts and watered plants. The students took out a rally to spread the message of environment protection, cleanliness, education and brotherhood.

The volunteers were apprised on the topics such as importance of education in life, ill effects of population growth, healthy lifestyle and personality development through social services.