 MP: Vindhyachal Academy Holds Science Exhibition
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Vindhyachal Academy Holds Science Exhibition

MP: Vindhyachal Academy Holds Science Exhibition

Students presented their innovative and creative ideas in the form of working models.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day science exhibition was organised at Vindhyachal Academy on Sunday which saw active participation of students from class VI to XII. Students presented their innovative and creative ideas in the form of working models.

The main highlights of the exhibition were the four-stroke model, solar car, automatic toll booth, alarm system, 3D layer parking system, robot-operated operation theatre, herbal medicine, BMI counter, fitness test, food adulteration testing, and natural herbal care among others.

Faith Foundation academic director Dr S Parimala Shrinivas and CM Rise School principal Devendra Bansal were the chief guests of the event. More than 2,000 parents and students from various schools attended the science exhibition and applauded their works.

Speaking at the event, principal Mansi Dighe also highlighted the pivotal role of science in our daily lives. Chief guest Shrinivas talked about various aspects of the new education policy and highlighted the importance of experiential learning. The event was conducted by students of class XI and a vote of thanks was proposed by vice principal Amrita Kanungo.

Read Also
MP: Congress MLA Shukla Touches Vijayvargiya's Feet At Indore Event (WATCH)
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Anti-Rabies Vaccination Drive Held

MP: Anti-Rabies Vaccination Drive Held

MP: Leopard Spotted In Army War College Campus

MP: Leopard Spotted In Army War College Campus

MP: Vindhyachal Academy Holds Science Exhibition

MP: Vindhyachal Academy Holds Science Exhibition

By 2040, Bharat Will Be A Developed Nation: Goyal

By 2040, Bharat Will Be A Developed Nation: Goyal

MP: MCC Enforced, Political Hoardings Being Removed

MP: MCC Enforced, Political Hoardings Being Removed