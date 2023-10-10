MP: Vindhyachal Academy Holds Science Exhibition

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day science exhibition was organised at Vindhyachal Academy on Sunday which saw active participation of students from class VI to XII. Students presented their innovative and creative ideas in the form of working models.

The main highlights of the exhibition were the four-stroke model, solar car, automatic toll booth, alarm system, 3D layer parking system, robot-operated operation theatre, herbal medicine, BMI counter, fitness test, food adulteration testing, and natural herbal care among others.

Faith Foundation academic director Dr S Parimala Shrinivas and CM Rise School principal Devendra Bansal were the chief guests of the event. More than 2,000 parents and students from various schools attended the science exhibition and applauded their works.

Speaking at the event, principal Mansi Dighe also highlighted the pivotal role of science in our daily lives. Chief guest Shrinivas talked about various aspects of the new education policy and highlighted the importance of experiential learning. The event was conducted by students of class XI and a vote of thanks was proposed by vice principal Amrita Kanungo.

