MP: Vijay Shree Sports Club Gearing Up For Ganesh Festival

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Vijay Shree Sports Club in Dhar, known for its 40-year tradition of celebrating Ganesh Utsav, is gearing up for a grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration this year. The club will host an installation ceremony for a special Ganesh idol and present an attractive tableau in memory of Shri Ramesh Chandra Rathore. Organisers Vishal Rathore and president Umesh Darbade along with Devendra Rawal, announced through a press conference that this year, the club engaged the community in selecting the idol's design through social media.

A competition was held, and the winning design will be brought to life in the form of a 21-foot-tall and 11-foot-wide statue. The statue's design is being kept a secret until it arrives in Dhar, where it will be unveiled at 7.30 pm before a grand procession through the city.

The celebrations will also feature a Maha Aarti for ten days, with different guest participants each day. Notably, on the 25th, members of the Kinnar community will lead the Maha Aarti, promising to be a central highlight of the festivities.

