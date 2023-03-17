MP: VD Sharma attends 'Booth Vistarak' campaign in Dhar to strengthen BJP's reach; more senior BJP leaders to attend in coming days

Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma |

Dhar: BJP state president VD Sharma attended ‘Booth Vistarak' Campaign in Dhar on Friday.

Sharma visited booths in Umarban and Manawar villages of the district.

The 10-day 'Booth Vistarak' campaign aims to strengthen party's connect to the people at ground level, started on March 14. All senior party leaders including CM Chouhan and other cabinet ministers are expected to attend the campaign in the coming days.

During Sharma's visit to the Dhar district headquarters, the local media questioned him about the action against negligent officials who were responsible for the postponement of a mass marriage ceremony in the district under the 'Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana'.

Local media also inquired about the district's law and order situation as well as a faction within the local BJP.

In response to media inquiries, Sharma stated that the postponement of mass marriages was due to the procurement of substandard materials provided by the government to brides in the form of kanyadan. "We will not spare anyone who is responsible for the entire mess, a stern action will be taken and soon the locals will see the result," he said.

Notably, a mass marriage ceremony in Dahi village was called off on Wednesday after officials arrived to inspect the quality of materials provided by the government to brides in the form of Kanyadan and discovered them to be substandard.

This last-minute call-off had an impact on many families.

"What is our fault?" many of the parents asked, their eyes welling up with tears.

"Such a last-minute cancellation of their children's marriage will bring social humiliation," parents said.

'We will see law and order situation in district'

On the attack on an IAS officer by the liquor mafia, the land mafia is still out of the police, and the accused who snatched a rifle from the police personnel is still roaming freely, Sharma responded that this cannot happen, and if it has, it will be seen.

Rahul Gandhi needs to apologise

Sharma went after Rahul Gandhi, saying that he should apologise to the people of India for his recent remarks about the country's democracy situation. Sharma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's foreign policy, saying that under Modi's capable leadership, other countries' trust in India has grown. Even now, Pakistanis have grown to like our prime minister, and they require a PM like Modi.

Everything is fine with the local BJP

On the local BJP faction, Sharma denied such a situation existed in the district. He explained that the 'Booth Vistarak Campaign' is more than just a single-pronged campaign.

Provide benefits to the poor and meet the target of 51% vote share. Sharma claims that Madhya Pradesh, formerly known as Bimaru State, has evolved into a developed state since 2003. Our government, which is committed to women's empowerment, has made history by introducing the 'Ladli Bahna Yojana' in the state.