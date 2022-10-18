MP: Ujjain wins divisional-level badminton competition

DEWAS: A division-level badminton competition for women, organized by Shrimant Tukojirao Pawar Government Science College, Dewas concluded on Sunday. The event was inaugurated after garlanding the portrait of Goddess Saraswati.

Addressing the inauguration, Dr KK Sadhav said that sports are very important in life to keep oneself healthy. During the championship, 35 participants from different colleges participated under the Vikram University Ujjain zone including Dewas, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, and others. Ujjain emerged as the winner while Ratlam became the runner-up.

Sports officers from government college Dr Shweta Bhalla, Dr Babita Agrawa from Tonk Khurd government college, Dr Neha Baghel, and others were present. Sangram Singh Sathe, sports officer, KP College Dewas, Sandeep Singh Rawat, Government Law College, Dewas, and others were also present.

The event was conducted by Sanjay Singh Baronia and a vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Vijay Singh Rawat.

