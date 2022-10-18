e-Paper Get App
MP: Ujjain wins divisional-level badminton competition

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
DEWAS: A division-level badminton competition for women, organized by Shrimant Tukojirao Pawar Government Science College, Dewas concluded on Sunday. The event was inaugurated after garlanding the portrait of Goddess Saraswati.

Addressing the inauguration, Dr KK Sadhav said that sports are very important in life to keep oneself healthy. During the championship, 35 participants from different colleges participated under the Vikram University Ujjain zone including Dewas, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, and others. Ujjain emerged as the winner while Ratlam became the runner-up.

Sports officers from government college Dr Shweta Bhalla, Dr Babita Agrawa from Tonk Khurd government college, Dr Neha Baghel, and others were present. Sangram Singh Sathe, sports officer, KP College Dewas, Sandeep Singh Rawat, Government Law College, Dewas, and others were also present.

The event was conducted by Sanjay Singh Baronia and a vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Vijay Singh Rawat.

Read Also
Dewas: Farmers protest against land pooling schemes
article-image

Mhow: Man killed for just Rs 2,000 in Manpur village

Mhow: Seminar held on inclusion and importance of Hindi in education

Ratlam: Weekly Bandra-Hisar festival special to pass through Ratlam

Dhar: Tribals call off Diwali celebrations amid lumpy virus scare

Khargone: 'Public service camps are being held to solve people's problems'

