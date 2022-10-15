Dewas: Farmers protest against land pooling schemes

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of farmers from neighbouring villages in Dewas district came on the by-pass with their tractors to oppose land pooling schemes.

Farmers are protesting against the plan to set up industries on farmers' land under the land pooling scheme.

Farmers of about 32 villages in Dewas district took to the streets on Friday and reached the city with their tractors. The entire movement was carried out by the farmers under the leadership of Indian Farmers Association.

Notably, land pooling schemes are becoming a massive hit across Indian states. With a clear advantage of getting the developed land in return, the landowners are more willing to opt for this policy than the archaic Land Acquisition Act.

Meanwhile, farmers have described the land pooling scheme as a thought-out scam. They said that farmers would not give their land at any cost. Whatever movement has to be done for this or if you have to sit on fast, they will do it. Not a single farmer is ready to give his land under the land pooling scheme.

Farmers of many villages have continuously raised objections to this scheme. For this, a delegation has also met MPRDC officials in the past.†Officials had also assured them that nothing like this would happen without the consent of the farmers. Despite this, survey work is going on continuously in rural areas.

According to the farmers, the government is planning to take the land of about 32 villages adjacent to Dewas for industries through a land pooling scheme. The villages include Nagda, Rasulpur, Lohar Pipliya, Amona, Binjana, etc. In these villages, all are small farmers and the land is fertile. The family is nurtured through the land. The farmers have been opposing it since the beginning of the scheme.

On Friday, farmers reached the city in the form of a rally in large number of tractors and other means of transport, where a meeting would be held in the market, after which a memorandum would be submitted to the collector in the name of the Chief Minister demanding closure of the said scheme.