 MP: Two Held For Theft Of Mobile Phones From Store In Jobat
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Jobat police have arrested two persons involved in mobile phone thefts in Jobat town of Alirajpur district on Saturday within just five days of the incident.

As per details, Burhaddin Abbas lodged a complaint with Jobat police station regarding mobile phone thefts from his shop located at Chhota Naka, Rajmahal Complex, on August 19. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered with Jobat police station.

Two separate teams led by SDOP Neeraj Namdev were constituted. Acting on a tip-off, two accused (from Rampura and Bayara villages) were arrested. 

Police have also recovered 18 mobile phones from their possession worth Rs 1.8 lakh. They were produced before the court and sent to police remand. Station in-charge Aarti Charate and team played a commendable role.

Read Also
MP CM To Inaugurate Hospital, Lay Foundation Stones Of Facilities At GMC
