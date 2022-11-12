MP: Two batches of GMPe UAE and GCC nations graduate

FP PHOTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The graduation ceremony of the seventh and the eighth batch of the General Management Programme for Executives in UAE and GCC Nations – GMPe, took place at IIM Indore on November 11.

Seventy participants from 6 nations received their certificate of completion on occasion.

Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore encouraged the graduating participants to be brave and follow their hearts, for that’s the first step to success.

“Often people ask me how to be courageous. I advise them to practice courage. If you plan to do something, make sure you don’t let your fear defeat you. Whenever you feel helpless or rejected, stop, pause, turn behind – and look at everything you have achieved so far. You will realize that you have already come a long way, and thus, will gather the courage to move ahead once again,” he said. He further motivated the participants to identify their passion, introspect, and reflect on their life’s purpose.

He concluded by advising the participants to adapt equanimity and be wise.

Prof Subin Sudhir and Prof Manoj Motiani said that the executive courses at IIM Indore provide a platform for people from diverse backgrounds, educational qualifications, cultures, and ethnicities to come together, interact, and understand each other’s cultures. Make sure you maintain and nurture the relationships you have built during this programme.

Dr Mahesh Chotrani mentioned that IIM Indore’s alumni base in the UAE and GCC Nations has now crossed 600. “The graduating batches have participants from 6 nations: UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Muscat, Egypt, and Bahrain. We – IIM Indore and Anisuma Training Institute, together are happy to expand our international alumni base and look forward to growing our families,” he said.