CAT 2022: IIM Bangalore starts mock test link, here's how to access

The CAT 2022 admit card is available to download on the official website.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
IIM Bangalore
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has started the Common Admission Test, CAT 2022, mock test link. Candidates can check the mock test paper on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates must read the instructions carefully provided on the CAT 2022 mock test paper and take test. "CAT mock test contains questions from CAT previous year paper to give candidates a glimpse into the type of questions generally asked in CAT exam and the method of writing answers," an official statement released by IIM Bangalore stated.

The CAT 2022 will take place in three shifts; morning session from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, afternoon session- 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and evening session- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The CAT 2022 admit card is available to download on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

