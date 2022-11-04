CAT registrations go up 11%, over 2.56 lakh sign up for exam

IIM Bangalore |

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are set to conduct the Common Admission Test(CAT) 2022 at the end of the month, on November 27, 2022. CAT is held at the national level each year as nearly 5000 MBA/PGDM seats remain up for grabs for business school aspirants. The exam is to be conducted on a Sunday, at 150 testing centres in three slots. The registration for the common admission test began in August and the candidates received their admit cards in October.

“The CAT registration this year is more than 2.56 lakh. There is an 11% increase in CAT registration in comparison to last year,” said CAT Convenor Ashis Mishra while speaking to the Free Press Journal.

As of last year, 66 questions were included in the CAT exam, divided into three sections - Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability.

“The pattern remains the same, three shifts of 2 hours each. The exact number of questions cannot be disclosed,” commented the convenor. Students will be given 120 minutes to complete the CAT. Three marks will be awarded for each correct answer and one mark is to be deducted for each anomaly.

The results are expected to be announced by the second week of January 2023. The scores for CAT 2022 will only be considered valid till December 31, 2023, and will be accessible on the website accordingly.

It is up to each IIM to dictate its own eligibility criteria and selection process. At various stages of the selection process, IIMs may consider the past academic performance of candidates, relevant work experience, and other similar inputs to shortlist candidates. This selection remains influenced by performance on the CAT 2022 examination.