e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Two arms smugglers held, four pistols, 5 live cartridges seized

MP: Two arms smugglers held, four pistols, 5 live cartridges seized

The arrested have been identified as Ghanshyam Chouhan (33), hailing from Devaladi village under Harsood police station and Natthu Chouhan (40). A case has been lodged against the two under Arms Act, police said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of police Dharmaveer Singh had given instructions to take action against illegal arms dealers in the Khargone district ahead of festival season.

Following which, two men involved in the smuggling of weapons have been arrested with four country-made pistols and five live cartridges from Karhi village in the district.

According to information, Karhi police received a tip-off that two arms smugglers were heading towards Mandleshwar along Barwaha-Mandleshwar Road.

Acting on the tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle and arrested two persons for carrying firearms without valid documents. Four country-made pistols and five live cartridges worth Rs 1,26,510 have been seized from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as Ghanshyam Chouhan (33), hailing from Devaladi village under Harsood police station and Natthu Chouhan (40). A case has been lodged against the two under Arms Act, police said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Accused lacked financial capacity to issue big amount cheque, said court in cheque bounce...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Dhar: MP becomes first state to offer medical, engineering courses in Hindi

Dhar: MP becomes first state to offer medical, engineering courses in Hindi

MP: Problems of Singaji thermal power project discussed

MP: Problems of Singaji thermal power project discussed

Barwani: Education minister lays foundation stones of development projects

Barwani: Education minister lays foundation stones of development projects

MP: Illegal weed cultivation found, Rs 13L ganja saplings seized

MP: Illegal weed cultivation found, Rs 13L ganja saplings seized

MP: Case registered for selling unsafe food items

MP: Case registered for selling unsafe food items