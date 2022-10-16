MP: Two arms smugglers held, four pistols, 5 live cartridges seized

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of police Dharmaveer Singh had given instructions to take action against illegal arms dealers in the Khargone district ahead of festival season.

Following which, two men involved in the smuggling of weapons have been arrested with four country-made pistols and five live cartridges from Karhi village in the district.

According to information, Karhi police received a tip-off that two arms smugglers were heading towards Mandleshwar along Barwaha-Mandleshwar Road.

Acting on the tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle and arrested two persons for carrying firearms without valid documents. Four country-made pistols and five live cartridges worth Rs 1,26,510 have been seized from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as Ghanshyam Chouhan (33), hailing from Devaladi village under Harsood police station and Natthu Chouhan (40). A case has been lodged against the two under Arms Act, police said.