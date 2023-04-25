MP: Training imparted for effective implementation of PESA Act in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The training programme for mobilisers of the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act concluded at Bhikangaon Janpad office, Khargone.

Master trainer and watershed project officer of district panchayat, Ramakant Patidar, imparted training to mobilisers for effective implementation of the Act.

During the training session, discussion on formation of Gram Sabha, peace and dispute resolution committee, Sahyogini Matri Samiti, and minor forest produce were held.

District coordinator Manish Dudve stressed on effective implementation of the PESA act. Stating that mobilizers played a commendable role in the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana, Dudve said that in a similar way, mobilizers need to spread information about the PESA Act and ensure its benefits reach a larger section of rural people. Janpad panchayat CEO Omprakash Sharma asked mobilizers to work with utmost integrity and honesty.

Dr Hitesh Mujalde from district hospital shared information about sickle cell disease and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) with the trainees.