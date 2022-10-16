MP: Traffic diverted after shoppers jam Rajwada

Traffic on roads leading to Rajwada diverted as Diwali shopping spree begins in city on Sunday. | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There was a massive traffic jam in the Krishnapura Chhatri area on Sunday as Diwali shoppers thronged markets around Rajwada.

Looking at the huge crowd, police diverted traffic from the area. All four-wheelers, heavy vehicles, buses etc were prohibited from entering the area around Rajwada Chowk. Only two wheelers, e-rickshaws and autos were allowed.

Due to this diversion, vehicles were choking the road from Nagar Nigam Square, Mrignayani Square, Jawahar Marg and other connecting roads. Commuters had to struggle to get past these crossing.

Even though bigger vehicles were banned in the market area around Rajwada Square, the large two-wheelers and three-wheelers parked there or looking for passengers added to the problems. Shoppers had jostle for space while going from one shop to another.