 MP: Total 7,868 Cusecs Of Water To Be Released; Gates Of Omkareshwar & Indira Sagar Dams Opened
12 gates of Indira Sagar dam opened after 4 pm. 9 gates of Omkareshwar dam opened after 4.30 pm.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 10:08 PM IST
Water being released from dam | FP Photo

Narmada Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Twelve gates of Indira Sagar dam were opened on Wednesday to release flood water downstream. Gates of the dam were opened at different times by sounding a siren at 4:00 pm.

The first gates to be opened were gate number 2 and gate number 11. Within 20 minutes, all 12 gates were opened.

According to the information, 6 gates have been opened by 1 metre and the remaining 6 gates by half a metre. A total of 2,154 cusecs of water will be released from these 12 gates, while an additional 1,840 cusecs of water will be released from the powerhouse.

In addition to the Indira Sagar dam, 9 gates of the Omkareshwar dam were opened at 4:30 pm. 1,984 cusecs of water will be released from the dam, while 1,890 cusecs of water will be released from the powerhouse. This will result in a total discharge of 3,874 cusecs of water from the Omkareshwar dam.

Officials also issued an alert to the people residing near the downstream areas asking them to be careful and shift to a safe place in the wake of the release of water from the dams.

