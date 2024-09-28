MP: Tirla Block Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Baheti's Efforts Gain National Spotlight

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Tirla Block chief executive officer (CEO) Jimmy Baheti represented her region at a brainstorming meeting organised under the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP), a government initiative to improve the quality of life in India's most underdeveloped regions, at the Indian Institute of Public Administration in New Delhi.

The programme, inaugurated by the joint secretary of the Policy Commission, brought together block-level officers from various states to discuss developmental strategies.

Jimmy was one of five selected officers chosen to present field stories from their respective regions. She provided an in-depth overview of the initiatives implemented in Tirla, focusing on key areas such as health and nutrition, education and agriculture.

Her presentation highlighted the tangible results achieved through the block programme and illustrated the impact of these efforts on local communities. In addition to showcasing progress, Baheti engaged in discussions about the new portal launched by the Policy Commission, offering suggestions to enhance its effectiveness.

Her commitment to driving progress in Tirla has not only earned her recognition at the national level but also serves as an inspiration for other regions. Through collaborative efforts, she aims to elevate the living standards in Tirla and contribute to the broader goals of Dhar district panchayat.