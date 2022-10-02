MP: Three girls drown in water-filled pit in Guna

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Three minor girls drowned in a pit filled with rainwater in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, police said on Sunday.

The bodies of the three girls of a family were found floating in a water-filled pit at Kadiakala village on Saturday evening, Superintendent of police Pankaj Shrivastava said.

The girls, aged five to seven years, had left home in the afternoon to head to an agricultural field, he said.

When they didn't return home, their family started searching for them and the bodies were found floating in the pit near the field, he said.

Prima facie, it appears that the girls might have slipped and fallen into the pit while playing, the official said, adding that further investigations are underway.