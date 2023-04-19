MP: Theft case cracked, 2 held in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the arrest of two accused, Udaigarh police in Alirajpur district claimed to have cracked the theft case that took place on March 29 in Chhoti Jhiri village.

Addressing media persons, police station in-charge Ansingh Bhabar said that complainant Hariya Bhangu (40), a resident of Chhoti Jhiri Gata hamlet came to the police station and reported that his wife Lalibai had kept cash of Rs 90k in a trunk in the house and she along with her husband slept in the courtyard after locking the door of the house.

At about 5.00 in the morning Lalibai opened the lock of the door and went inside the house and saw that the rebar in the window made on the wall of the house was bent and the lock of the almirah was broken and money and trunk missing.

An unknown miscreant entered the house by bending the bars of the window and broke the almirah. Following the incident, the police registered a case against unidentified theft under Section 457and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and began investigation into the matter. A police team was formed.

On April 16, police got tip-off about the accused and acting on the matter, they caught the two accused from Chhoti Jhiri village. During police interrogation, the accused duo confessed to the crime. Police recovered cash from their possession which they stole from Hariya Bhangu’s place.