 MP: Teens Drown While Taking Bath In River, Search Operation Underway
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
Representative image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Two teenage boys drowned while bathing in Chamla River in Kanwan region under Badnawar tehsil in Dhar district on Sunday morning. As per reports, the tragic incident took place in Bhatbamanda village under Kanwan police station of the district. The duo had left home for taking bath in the river but didn’t return till afternoon.

Tracing their children, the parents reached the riverfront and found their clothes lying on the bank of the river. On being informed, Badnawar SDOP Sher Singh Bhuria, Kanwan police station in-charge Ramsingh Rathore along with the police team reached the spot.

To find the missing teen, a team from the state disaster response fund (SDRF) was dispatched to the spot and launched a rescue operation. According to officials, the victims have been identified as Ajay Pratap Singh (19) and Nishant Singh (16) of Bhatbamanda village. They reportedly entered the river to take bath but were washed away.The team of divers has been trying to find out bodies for the past 4 hours, but failed in their attempt.

A pall of gloom has descended on the village following the unfortunate incident. A search operation is still underway to fish out the bodies.

article-image
