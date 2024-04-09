MP: Surya Arghya Marks Hindu New Year At Dhar Fort

FP Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh):

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Maharaja Bhoj Foundation organised Surya Arghya programme at the top of the historic Dhar Fort, celebrating the Hindu New Year with tradition and reverence. BJP district president Manoj Somani was the chief guest, while ayurveda doctor Dinesh Karma and social worker Rakesh Rajpurohit were the special guests.

The event witnessed a devout gathering offering collective Surya Arghya to the rising sun, illuminating the ramparts with spiritual fervour.

Deepak Bidkar, president of the organisation, highlighted the event's significance, emphasising its 14-year tradition of cultural preservation.

Attended by enlightened individuals and families from Dhar Nagar, the programme has become emblematic of the district's cultural identity.

BJP district president Somani lauded the programme's role in familiarising the youth with Hindu heritage, envisioning a resurgence of India's ancient wisdom on the global stage.

The presence of Dr Karma and Purohit underscored the event's stature, acknowledging the collective effort in its successful execution.

Furthermore, in alignment with environmental conservation, Tulsi saplings were distributed as tokens of Matri Shakti's commitment to nurturing the earth.

Simultaneously, as Chaitra Navratri commenced, devotees embarked on a nine-day worship journey at the Kalika Mata Temple, adorning the ancient citadel with fervent prayers and ceremonial rituals.

The royal family, draped in traditional Nauvari sarees, commenced the festivities, symbolising continuity with age-old customs. The temple resonated with the echoes of Kakad Aarti at dawn, beckoning devotees for daily darshan and prayers.