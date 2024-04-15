MP: Summer Special Trains To Alleviate Holiday Travel Woes

Representative Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): As the summer holidays approach, Railways has announced special trains to accommodate the surge in passenger traffic, particularly between key destinations. Among these, the Ahmedabad-Patna route and the Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus route are set to witness increased connectivity and convenience for travellers.

Ahmedabad-Patna Special Train

The Ahmedabad-Patna Special Train (No 09493/09494), is geared to offer seamless travel between Ahmedabad and Patna, commencing its journey from Ahmedabad every Sunday at 4.35 pm, starting April 21, and continuing till June 30. This special train will cater to passengers heading towards Ratlam and Ujjain, before reaching Patna Junction at 10.45 pm on Monday.

The return journey (Train No 09494) departs from Patna every Tuesday at 1.00 am, from April 23, until July 2, reaching Ahmedabad at 7.10 am on Wednesday. En route, the train halts at prominent stations including Nadiad, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Damoh, Katni Mudwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chhivki, Pt Deendayal Upadhyay, Buxar, and Arrah. The composition is two second ACs, six third ACs, eight sleepers, and four general class coaches.

Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus Special Train

For travellers between Gorakhpur and Bandra Terminus, a special train has been introduced, scheduled under Train No 05053/05054. Departing from Gorakhpur every Friday at 9.30 am, starting from April 19, until June 28, and reaching Bandra Terminus at 6.00 pm on Saturday via Ratlam of Ratlam Division, this service provides a vital link between the northern gateway of Gorakhpur and Mumbai's bustling Bandra Terminus. Similarly, Train No 05054 embarks from Bandra Terminus every Saturday at 9.15 pm, from April 20, until June 29, reaching Gorakhpur at 6.25 am on Monday via Ratlam.

With stops at key stations including Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Badshahnagar, Aishbagh, Kanpur Central, Tundla, Agra Fort, Gangapur City, Kota, Bhawani Mandi, Shamgarh, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, and Borivali in both directions, this service caters to a wide range of passengers. The Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus Special Train boasts a generous allocation of 20 general class coaches, ensuring ample seating capacity for travellers.