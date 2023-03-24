MP: 'Students to attempt Class 5 Board  exam, but most still at Class 3 level'

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 40 per cent students attempting Class 5 Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) exams are struggling with basic concepts as they missed out on regular studies for 2 years during the Covid-19 pandemic. This is true for students across the state, especially in those households, where students didn’t attend online classes.

This is an estimated figure shared by the MP Private Association of Unaided Schools representative Abhishek Shinde. “In fact, the number is much higher and we cannot deny the problem, as most students in Class 5 are still at Class 3 level,” he said.

He explained that most primary students skipped school since Covid-19 outbreak. “Many parents did not have facilities and considering that kids are rather young, there was also some negligence,” Shinde said.

Class 5 and Class 8 board exams are set to start from Saturday, March 25, 2023. More than 12 thousand examination centres have been set up for more than 24 lakh (24,72,918) students in the state.

As per final board instructions, all the school students from government schools, private schools and madrassas will attempt the examination.

School Education Department has set up 12,364 examination centres.

Separate language paper for pvt school students

“Separate language subject question papers have been prepared according to NCERT syllabus for 18,320 students,” State education director Dhanraju said. He explained that these students are studying in private schools, where NCERT syllabus was followed. There are 427 private schools with more than 18 thousand students, who will be attempting Class 5 and Class 8 Board exams.

Exclusive portal for exams, live attendance

A separate portal has been prepared by the department for the smooth conduct of examinations. Through this portal, complete arrangements for conducting the examination have been made online.

“The portal is used for editing data, verification of students, determination of examination centres, GPS mapping of centre heads, distribution of materials, etc., and the facility of issuing roll numbers. Further, admit cards of the candidates are also provided through the same,” Dhanraju said. This time, the attendance of students in the examination will also be marked live on the portal.

Statistics and details of students attempting board exams

Students of 87,793 government schools, 24,565 non-government schools and 1064 madrassas will appear in these examinations.

This year, pvt schools included unlike last year

Last year, Board pattern examinations were conducted for more than 17 lakh students of Classes 5 and 8 of state government schools. From this year, students studying in non-government schools and madrassas too would give the exam according to this system.