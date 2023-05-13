MP: Students of Dalauda public school shine in Mandsaur

Representative image |

Mandsaur(Madhya Pradesh): The students of Dalauda Public School recorded excellent results in class X and XII board examinations, the results of which were announced on Friday. In 12th class, out of 35 students who appeared in the examinations, Mahak Mehta scored 91.6 per cent in the mathematics stream followed by Vansh Tank who scored 91.2 percent in commerce stream.

Siddhi Jain secured 88.8% in the commerce stream. In class 10, out of 47 students, Yashaswi Jain secured first place with 91.2% followed by Tanisha Chohan with 88.8% and Sakshi Anjana got 88.4%. Their brilliant performance in the examination reflects the industrious efforts put in by the teachers and their sustained efforts. Congratulating the students, director Vipin Jain, principal Ratnaprabha Ranawat and the entire school staff appreciated their best efforts.