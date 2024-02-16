MP: Students Made Aware Of Climate Change

A programme to make students aware of climate change in progress | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An awareness campaign on climate change was organised in Vikram University’s School of Studies in Physics. Head of department Prof Swati Dubey in her address called upon the students to make maximum use of locally produced goods, not to use junk food and single-use plastic, to face the crisis of climate change, so that unnecessary energy is not wasted and the environment is protected. In the welcome speech, Dr Priya Dubey said that scientific research has revealed that there is only some time left to increase the earth’s temperature by 1.5°C.

This increase in temperature will cause irreversible changes in the Earth's climate which will be very harmful. Students Krutika Sahu, Priyanka Jha, Kamal Lal, Sunakshi Mohapatra and Suresh Kadela presented their views on mandatory measures to solve this problem and emphasised getting energy literacy training. A climate clock was also installed in the department which was constructed by the students of the department under the guidance of Energy Swaraj Foundation, Mumbai. This clock shows the time left for the Earth's temperature to rise by 1.5°C. The purpose of this hour is to awaken the public mind to this adverse situation. Student Vasudev Padi called upon the students to preserve the environment by giving up their unnecessary facilities. On this occasion, teachers Dr Ratna Agrawal, Dr Apoorva Mulay and Dr Kamal Jain were present. Student Priyanka Jha gave a vote of thanks.