MP: Students Complete 15-Day Adventure Course At Pahalgam

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 25 students from Mandsaur St Thomas Senior Secondary School, along with students from Lotus Valley School and The Study Senior Secondary School, recently completed a transformative mountaineering training camp.

Guided by the District Mandsaur Mountaineering Institute, these students embarked on a 15-day adventure course held at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, under the auspices of the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering Winter Sports, Government of India. Led by Colonel Hemchandra Singh and health officer Captain Shruti Gowda, the course witnessed the active participation of 48 NCC cadets hailing from 8 different states.

Throughout the rigorous training, expert Indian Army instructors and seasoned mountaineers such as Subedar Shaukat Mir and Naib Subedar Bharat Singh Rawat imparted invaluable skills to the eager cadets. From daily running exercises to rock climbing, rappelling, river crossings and tent pitching, the course covered a wide array of activities essential for mountaineering proficiency.

Additionally, lectures on crucial subjects like CPR and rescue techniques were integrated into the curriculum, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience. Among the participants, Virat Chaudhary and Suhani Rajora were distinguished with the prestigious Best Adventure Award for their exceptional performance during the course. Dr Kshitij Purohit, the patron of district mountaineering organisation, commended the students' dedication.