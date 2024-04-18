 MP: Students Complete 15-Day Adventure Course At Pahalgam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Students Complete 15-Day Adventure Course At Pahalgam

MP: Students Complete 15-Day Adventure Course At Pahalgam

Dr Kshitij Purohit, the patron of district mountaineering organisation, commended the students' dedication.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 10:27 PM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 25 students from Mandsaur St Thomas Senior Secondary School, along with students from Lotus Valley School and The Study Senior Secondary School, recently completed a transformative mountaineering training camp.

Guided by the District Mandsaur Mountaineering Institute, these students embarked on a 15-day adventure course held at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, under the auspices of the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering Winter Sports, Government of India. Led by Colonel Hemchandra Singh and health officer Captain Shruti Gowda, the course witnessed the active participation of 48 NCC cadets hailing from 8 different states.

Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz Of April 18: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
article-image

Throughout the rigorous training, expert Indian Army instructors and seasoned mountaineers such as Subedar Shaukat Mir and Naib Subedar Bharat Singh Rawat imparted invaluable skills to the eager cadets. From daily running exercises to rock climbing, rappelling, river crossings and tent pitching, the course covered a wide array of activities essential for mountaineering proficiency.

Additionally, lectures on crucial subjects like CPR and rescue techniques were integrated into the curriculum, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience. Among the participants, Virat Chaudhary and Suhani Rajora were distinguished with the prestigious Best Adventure Award for their exceptional performance during the course. Dr Kshitij Purohit, the patron of district mountaineering organisation, commended the students' dedication.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 'BJP govt destroys democracy', Says Congress Candidate Dilip Singh Gurjar

MP: 'BJP govt destroys democracy', Says Congress Candidate Dilip Singh Gurjar

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Collector's Call For Preventive Vigilance

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Collector's Call For Preventive Vigilance

MP: Villagers Grapple With Severe Water Scarcity In Barwani

MP: Villagers Grapple With Severe Water Scarcity In Barwani

Khandwa: Singaji Thermal Plant Achieves New Milestone With 100 Days Of Continuous Electricity...

Khandwa: Singaji Thermal Plant Achieves New Milestone With 100 Days Of Continuous Electricity...

MP: Students Complete 15-Day Adventure Course At Pahalgam

MP: Students Complete 15-Day Adventure Course At Pahalgam