MP: Stones Pelted On Vande Bharat Exp

Vande Bharat | FPJ

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Unknown miscreants pelted stones on the Indore-Nagpur ‘Vande Bharat’ Express. The passengers inside the coach were frightened when the glass of the coach burst. This incident occurred for the second consecutive day between Chintaman station and Ujjain. This has also raised questions about passenger safety. After the incident, RPF registered a case against unknown person in the matter.

Train number-20911 Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express running from Indore to Bhopal was extended from Indore to Nagpur on October 9, but stones have been being pelted continuously on this train for the last two days. Stones were thrown into the train at 6.50 am between Chintaman station and Ujjain of Ujjain section on Sunday. Due to this, the glass of coach number C-6 and C-7 got broken and the passengers inside were frightened.

RPF has registered a case against unknown person. Stones were pelted at the same place on this train a couple of days ago, as well. In this matter, the train staff said that despite stone pelting incident, RPF did not take precautions regarding security. Keeping in mind the passenger safety, a case has been registered and complete arrangements will be made under security, sources said.