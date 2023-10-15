 Indore: Man Dies As Bus Crushes Him
Indore: Man Dies As Bus Crushes Him

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was killed in a road accident after a bus hit him in the Chhoti Gwaltoli police station area on Friday. The man was walking along the road near Sarwate Bus Stand when a bus hit him.

The locals sent him to the hospital where he was declared dead. According to the family, the deceased has been identified as Sanjeev, a resident of Ashoknagar.

He was a labourer and was staying at Kushwah Nagar. He is survived by his wife and two children. The police conducted the post-mortem of the deceased. 

article-image

