MP State Service Prelims-2023 Results out: 5,589 Candidates Qualify For Main Exam, 1,073 In Provisional List

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission declared the state service preliminary exam-2023 results on Thursday, nearly one month after the exam was conducted.

This result was declared dividing vacancies into two parts –Main (87 per cent vacancies) and Provisional (13 per cent vacancies reserved for OBC/ 13 per cent results for unreserved category).

As many as 5,589 candidates were declared selected in the Main Part whereas 1,073 candidates were declared selected in the Provisional Part.

The division of the vacancies has been made as per the prevailing 87-13 per cent formula suggested by the general administration department owing to the ongoing legal tangle over the OBC quota issue.

The candidates who have got through the prelims will now appear in the main exams. The MPPSC has selected 20 candidates against one vacant post.

MPPSC had conducted prelims-2023 on December 17, 2023 for filling 229 posts lying vacant in different government departments.

Two answers for five questions, one question deleted

The prelims carried seven questions which had more than two answers whereas one question was wrong which has been deleted.

As per information, the general studies paper carried five questions with more than two answers whereas one question was wrong. Similarly, general aptitude question paper carried two questions which had more than two answers.

The cut off for 87% posts of Main Part

General Category

Open 162

Female 162

SC category

Open 150

Female 150

ST category

Open 142

Female 142

OBC category

Open 158

Female 158

EWS category

Open 158

Female 156

The cut off for 13% posts of Provisional Part

General category

Open 158

Female 158

OBC category

Open 156

Female 156