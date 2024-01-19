Indore: Alert E-Rickshaw Driver Takes Class VI And VIII Sisters To Police Station

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two sisters studying in Class VI and VIII planned to go to Ayodhya on their own without informing their parents as they were afraid that the parents would not allow them to go. Accordingly, they left their house on Thursday morning in their school uniforms ostensibly to go to school but instead hailed an e-rickshaw to go to the railway station. The driver took them to the railway station but instead of dropping them there he took the sisters in school uniform to the women’s police station.

Women’s police station in-charge Preeti Tiwari said that e- rickshaw driver named Amit Singh instead of taking them to the railway station as they had asked him to, brought them to the police station on seeing them in school uniform. At the police station, police officers talked with the girl and found that they wanted to go to Ayodhya but were afraid that their parents wouldn’t allow them to go there. So the girls prepared a plan to go to Ayodhya and left home on the pretext of going to school.

Amit Singh was aware of the Srajan programme, an initiative of the police for the safety of minor girls so he took the girls to the police station. The police officers called the parents of the two girls and after the counselling handed over the girls to their parents.