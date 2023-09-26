MP: Stale Food Having Caterpillars Served To Kids In Anganwadi In Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Children of a local Anganwadi in Guna district were served mid-day meals infested with insects. The incident came to light when the mother of one child complained of finding a white caterpillar in the soybean curry served to the kids.

The matter was reported at the Anganwadi in Gangotri Gali of Ward No 14 on Tuesday where a stale food having caterpillar was served to kids there. Before the matter could come to light, some of the kids even ate the food.

When the mother of a child reached Anganwadi, she saw that there were caterpillars in the food served to the children. She complained about this to the Anganwadi worker. On this, the Anganwadi worker replied that the food they served to the children came from the place where it was cooked.

More than two dozen children are registered in Anganwadi. As usual, the children reached Anganwadi on Tuesday morning. When it was time for lunch, porridge, soybean curry, puri, and rice were served to the kids, and after some time, the children started eating the food.

In the meantime, the mother of a child reached there, and she noticed that there were white caterpillars in the soybean curry served to her child. The porridge was also kept there for a long time.

The concerned mother immediately stopped the child from eating and complained to the Anganwadi worker. A video of food has also surfaced in which white caterpillars are visible. Some children had even eaten food.

She complained to Anganwadi worker Pratima Soni about the incident. She replied that whatever food items she supplied from the place where they were cooked, she served them among the kids. She handles only distribution work, and it's not her fault.

She added that she also complained to the authorities. She emphasised that the responsibility lies with higher authorities to ensure a consistent and adequate supply of food and resources for the Anganwadi centres.

On the other hand, the child's mother said that this is not the first time, but this has happened many times before, but no improvement has been made, and even today, the situation is the same.

In this matter, the district program officer of the women and child development department, RB Goyal, said that this information has been received through the media person and we will look into the matter.

