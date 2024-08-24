 MP: Soybean Crop Crisis Hits Malhargarh Farmers, Prices Fall Below MSP
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Soybean Crop Crisis Hits Malhargarh Farmers, Prices Fall Below MSP

MP: Soybean Crop Crisis Hits Malhargarh Farmers, Prices Fall Below MSP

Three such cases have been reported in the district, making headlines in the media.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 09:53 PM IST
article-image

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): In Malhargarh tehsil, the soybean crop is facing a severe crisis due to the infestation of caterpillars and yellow mosaics, forcing farmers to sell their crops at low prices.

The lack of rainfall has exacerbated the problem, with many farmers resorting to destroying their standing crops. Three such cases have been reported in the district, making headlines in the media. A team of Congress leaders, including block president Anil Sharma, mandal president Dinesh Gupta and district Congress secretary Kishanlal Chauhan, visited affected villages and met with farmers.

Read Also
Enhance Security At Hospitals, Directs Collector Priyank Mishra In Dhar
article-image

They expressed their concerns about the declining prices of soybeans, which have fallen below the minimum support price (MSP). Compared to last year, soybean prices are 15% lower.

Farmers Bharat Solanki and Nathulal Patidar lamented that farming has become a loss-making business, with crops often destroyed by pests or natural calamities.

FPJ Shorts
'Have None Of You Masturbated Before?': Shweta Tripathi Sharma Recalls Questioning Journalists Calling 'Masturbation Scene' In Mirzapur BOLD
'Have None Of You Masturbated Before?': Shweta Tripathi Sharma Recalls Questioning Journalists Calling 'Masturbation Scene' In Mirzapur BOLD
‘Thought My Life Was Over’: Mouni Roy Reveals Putting On 30 Kilos Before Naagin
‘Thought My Life Was Over’: Mouni Roy Reveals Putting On 30 Kilos Before Naagin
Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Killed In Baramulla Encounter; Security Forces Continue Operation
Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Killed In Baramulla Encounter; Security Forces Continue Operation
'Hum Jhaad Ke Peeche Kapde Change Karte Thhe Aur Bathroom Bhi...': Karisma Kapoor's SHOCKING Revelation On Seeing Different Eras In Film Industry
'Hum Jhaad Ke Peeche Kapde Change Karte Thhe Aur Bathroom Bhi...': Karisma Kapoor's SHOCKING Revelation On Seeing Different Eras In Film Industry

They demanded a support price of Rs 8,000 for soybeans, citing the government's data that soybean acreage has increased to 125.11 lakh hectares this year. The Congress leaders criticised the government's failure to fulfil its promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022. Instead, inflation has increased fourfold, affecting the poor, labourers and middle class. They urged the government to take immediate action to address the soybean crop crisis and provide relief to farmers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Soybean Crop Crisis Hits Malhargarh Farmers, Prices Fall Below MSP

MP: Soybean Crop Crisis Hits Malhargarh Farmers, Prices Fall Below MSP

Enhance Security At Hospitals, Directs Collector Priyank Mishra In Dhar

Enhance Security At Hospitals, Directs Collector Priyank Mishra In Dhar

South African Cheetahs & Cubs To Be Released In Kuno After Year-Long Enclosure

South African Cheetahs & Cubs To Be Released In Kuno After Year-Long Enclosure

Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 24: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 24: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Madhya Pradesh Monsoon: 9 Gates Of Bargi Dam Open In Jabalpur, 2 Gates Of Kaliasot Dam Unlocked In...

Madhya Pradesh Monsoon: 9 Gates Of Bargi Dam Open In Jabalpur, 2 Gates Of Kaliasot Dam Unlocked In...